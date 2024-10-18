Reviewing IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -80.97% -67.83% IN8bio N/A -173.12% -118.40%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.53) -1.41 IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($0.91) -0.25

Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tenaya Therapeutics and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 609.30%. IN8bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,245.94%. Given IN8bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

