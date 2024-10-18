Reviewing Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) and Its Peers

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) is one of 401 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Whitecap Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Whitecap Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Whitecap Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Whitecap Resources pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.5% and pay out 88.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitecap Resources N/A N/A N/A Whitecap Resources Competitors -12.43% 6.94% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Whitecap Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Whitecap Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitecap Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Whitecap Resources Competitors 703 4684 8690 359 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 72.51%. Given Whitecap Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitecap Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whitecap Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Whitecap Resources N/A N/A 5.68 Whitecap Resources Competitors $716.62 million $110.26 million 8.57

Whitecap Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Whitecap Resources. Whitecap Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Whitecap Resources peers beat Whitecap Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

