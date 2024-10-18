Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

NYSE REXR opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

