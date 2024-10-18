RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 17,407 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.