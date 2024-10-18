RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,855 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $249.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

