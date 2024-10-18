RFG Advisory LLC Buys 353,138 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,138 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 2.03% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $188,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after buying an additional 1,266,595 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,363,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,290,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,355,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,354,000 after acquiring an additional 975,262 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

