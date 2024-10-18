RFG Advisory LLC Has $10.16 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.
FLOT opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
