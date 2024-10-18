RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.18 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

