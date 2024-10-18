Robert W. Baird Downgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

