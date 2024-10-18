Robert W. Baird Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $408.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $377.00 to $408.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.89.

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

POOL stock opened at $369.43 on Wednesday. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.79 and its 200-day moving average is $354.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

