Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.47.

ROK opened at $272.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.75. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

