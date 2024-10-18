Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RMCF opened at $2.08 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 32.3% in the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

