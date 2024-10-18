Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.