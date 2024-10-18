Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 32.3% in the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

