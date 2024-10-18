Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 1633669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

