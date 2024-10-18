Royal Bank of Canada Increases Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target to $16.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $30,003.47. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,096.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after purchasing an additional 189,610 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 95,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

