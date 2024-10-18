Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 203.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 378.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

