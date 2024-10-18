Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 58,739 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,147 shares in the company, valued at $31,233,809.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10.

NYSE:IOT opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after buying an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $29,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

