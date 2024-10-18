Sanderson Design Group plc (SDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on November 29th

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sanderson Design Group Price Performance

SDG stock opened at GBX 67.33 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.33 million, a P/E ratio of 613.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.53. Sanderson Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

