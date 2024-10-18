Sanderson Design Group plc (SDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on November 29th

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sanderson Design Group Price Performance
SDG stock opened at GBX 67.33 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.33 million, a P/E ratio of 613.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.53. Sanderson Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).
Sanderson Design Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanderson Design Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.