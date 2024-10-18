Sanjay Gajendra Sells 110,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $7,641,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,007,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $33,141,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

