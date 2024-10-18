Sanjay Gajendra Sells 110,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $7,641,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,007,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $33,141,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

