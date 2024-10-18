Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 29,951 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

