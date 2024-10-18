Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 364 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $384.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.