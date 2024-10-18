Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $60,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after purchasing an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after buying an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $202.20 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.24 and a 200 day moving average of $191.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.