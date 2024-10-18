Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

