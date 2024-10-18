Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $12,637,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 692,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 334,452 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,636,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DISV opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

