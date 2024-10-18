Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $32,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 278,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 53,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUHP opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.