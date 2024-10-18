Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,446 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 385,244 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 978,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 70,045 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,782,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 132,890 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

