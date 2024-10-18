Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after buying an additional 76,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $102.92 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

