Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 155,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

