Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

