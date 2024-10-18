Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.