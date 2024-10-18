Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Lessened by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,941,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,493,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

