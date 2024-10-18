Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Insider Jaisim Shah Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) insider Jaisim Shah bought 30,000 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,333 shares in the company, valued at $76,559.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Scilex Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of SCLX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $181.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Scilex Holding will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Scilex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
