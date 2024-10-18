Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Insider Jaisim Shah Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) insider Jaisim Shah bought 30,000 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,333 shares in the company, valued at $76,559.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scilex Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of SCLX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $181.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Scilex alerts:

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Scilex Holding will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Scilex by 68.4% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Scilex in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Scilex in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scilex by 59.5% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Scilex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scilex

Scilex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.