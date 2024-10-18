Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $39.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $53,681,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

