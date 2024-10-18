Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Sector 10 Price Performance
About Sector 10
Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sector 10
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.