Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 108,066 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

