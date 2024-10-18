Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 24.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $310.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

