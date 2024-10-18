Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $566.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.07. The company has a market cap of $522.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.16.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

