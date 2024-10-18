Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,808 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.78 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

