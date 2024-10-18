Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 4,512 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,334,000 after buying an additional 1,533,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.