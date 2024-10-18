Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.94 and last traded at $42.45. Approximately 521,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,885,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get Semtech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 197,595 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.