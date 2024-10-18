SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE S opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,964 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

