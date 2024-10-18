Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 443601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $626.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

