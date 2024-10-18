ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.4% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $914.15.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOW opened at $917.12 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $949.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.68. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

