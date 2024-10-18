ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $914.15.

NYSE NOW opened at $917.12 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $949.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $872.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

