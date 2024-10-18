ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$184.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
