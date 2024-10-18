ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$184.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.