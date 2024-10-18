Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 21.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Shell by 11.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2,843.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 165,062 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

