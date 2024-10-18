Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHLS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,825,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after buying an additional 3,387,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,050,000 after buying an additional 1,179,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after buying an additional 2,442,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

