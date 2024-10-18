Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $100.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. 1,798,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280,720. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 53.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

