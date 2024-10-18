Short Interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rises By 9.0%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 153,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $541.29 million, a P/E ratio of -70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.