Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Decreases By 7.7%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 2.1 %

ANGPY stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0618 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.